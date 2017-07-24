Fiji Time: 6:37 PM on Monday 24 July

Debate to focus on tourism

TALEBULA KATE
Monday, July 24, 2017

Update: 2:37PM DISCUSSIONS on how the tourism industry can lead to greater economic prosperity for the whole country will be the main topic of discussion at the Parliament Speakers Debate this evening.

The Speakers Debate, which will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, is expected to feature various panelists from Government and relevant tourism stakeholders. 

These include Minister for Industry and Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya, Opposition MP Prem Singh, Dr. Dawn Gibson from the USP's School of Tourism and Hospitality, Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association, Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington and Daniel Urai from the National Union of Hospitality Catering and Tourism Industries Employees.

This debate will focus on the tourism industry with the theme, "Will Fiji's tourism industry lead to greater economic prosperity for the country as a whole?"

