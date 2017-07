/ Front page / News

Update: 1:30PM THE police are appealing for information of the whereabouts of the mother of a fully formed baby that was found dead in a creek at Luke Street in Nabua last week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they are still looking for the mother of the baby and are requesting the public to come forward if they had any information on the matter.

Anyone who has information that could assist in the investigations of the police is kindly requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.