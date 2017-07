/ Front page / News

Update: 1:21PM A MODERATE earthquake with a 5.1 magnitude occurred in the Solomon island region this morning.

The earthquake occurred at a 10km depth, located 196km North from Arawa, Solomon Island, 1044km Northe-East from Port Moresby, PNG and 2943km Northwest from Suva, Fiji.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department says the seismic event did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.

It will, however, monitor the situation for any further updates.