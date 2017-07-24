Show to raise awareness on violence against women and children

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The cast will be touring over the next 10 days to Caucata, Burelevu, Veiseisei and Namatakula. Picture: PICTURE

Update: 1:03PM IN a bid to help raise awareness about the taboo issue of violence against women and children in Fiji, the University of the South Pacific launched an international theatre action play titled Stages of Change.

A cast from the University of the South Pacific's Oceania Center will be touring over the next 10 days to Caucata, Burelevu, Veiseisei and Namatakula to showcase a theatre work on violence.

The show uses physical theatre, no script and a peace approach in ensuring nobody is blamed and that discussion is respectful and thoughtful, leading to new behaviours and solutions found within the communities themselves.

Communities have been encouraged to raise questions about what they have seen as a way of starting a talanoa about violence in the home.