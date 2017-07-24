Show to raise awareness on violence against women and children

Update: 1:03PM IN a bid to help raise awareness about the taboo issue of violence against women and children in Fiji, the University of the South Pacific launched an international theatre action play titled Stages of Change.
A cast from the University of the South Pacific's Oceania Center will
be touring over the next 10 days to Caucata, Burelevu, Veiseisei and Namatakula
to showcase a theatre work on violence.
The show uses physical theatre, no script and a peace approach in
ensuring nobody is blamed and that discussion is respectful and thoughtful,
leading to new behaviours and solutions found within the communities
themselves.
Communities have been encouraged to raise questions about what they have
seen as a way of starting a talanoa about violence in the home.