Poetry in Hindi curriculum

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, July 24, 2017

POETRY, which is the integral component of Hindi language and culture in the country, is now inculcated in primary and secondary school Hindi curriculum.

This was revealed by the Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar, while officiating at the Rashtriye Kavi Sammelan at Rishikul College lecture theatre in Nasinu on Sunday.

The National Hindi Poetry Conference was organised by "Hindi Lekhak Sangh" in conjunction with the Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).

Ms Bhatnagar said parental engagement in promoting Hindi poetry was also vital in order to retain the language, culture and identity.

"If we ought to preserve our tradition, culture and language, then we need to provide such platforms for our budding talents," she said.

"The incorporation of vernacular languages and culture into the formal education system is crucial in promoting unity and peace among all races, and it is very relevant in a multicultural nation like ours."

She added that such programs motivated the youths to write and recite poems, which further contributed towards the development of Hindi poetry in the country.








