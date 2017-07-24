'Party' in Fiji

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Party movie production crew working on Friday night. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A big budgeted Tamil movie titled Party is currently being shot in the country.

The $F10 million budget movie held its first shooting session at Apted Park at Suva Point last night.

Film director Venkat Prabhu said they chose Fiji as a location because of its weather and beautiful locations.

"When I wrote the script we had originally planned to shoot in Goa in India.

"Unfortunately I wanted a beach setting and in Goa right now is monsoon season," Mr Prabhu said.

"I came to Fiji in May with my friend to check places for shooting.

"I really liked the place and the people and the location is really suited for the script."

According to Mr Prabhu they were planning to have around 30 local people being part of the film.

"We have 75 people from India working with us and we are trying to cast local people to play roles as well," he said.

He said the movie was a dark comedy and had an assembled cast which included Jai, Jayaram, Sampath, Shiva, Chandran, Sanchita Shetty, Nivetha Pethuraj, Baahubali stars Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser.

The crew will be in the country for the next two months shooting the movie.