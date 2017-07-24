Fiji Time: 10:53 AM on Monday 24 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Party' in Fiji

Vishaal Kumar
Monday, July 24, 2017

A big budgeted Tamil movie titled Party is currently being shot in the country.

The $F10 million budget movie held its first shooting session at Apted Park at Suva Point last night.

Film director Venkat Prabhu said they chose Fiji as a location because of its weather and beautiful locations.

"When I wrote the script we had originally planned to shoot in Goa in India.

"Unfortunately I wanted a beach setting and in Goa right now is monsoon season," Mr Prabhu said.

"I came to Fiji in May with my friend to check places for shooting.

"I really liked the place and the people and the location is really suited for the script."

According to Mr Prabhu they were planning to have around 30 local people being part of the film.

"We have 75 people from India working with us and we are trying to cast local people to play roles as well," he said.

He said the movie was a dark comedy and had an assembled cast which included Jai, Jayaram, Sampath, Shiva, Chandran, Sanchita Shetty, Nivetha Pethuraj, Baahubali stars Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishna and Nasser.

The crew will be in the country for the next two months shooting the movie.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Trust funds scrutiny
  2. Up in flames
  3. Police release Adi Ana
  4. Farmer, 59, is Fiji's latest road victim
  5. Rewa reigns
  6. Chief pleads for safety
  7. 'Only the most complicated cases'
  8. Locally produced potato seeds for planting
  9. AT A GLANCE
  10. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  2. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  3. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  4. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  5. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  6. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)
  8. Radradra in for RLWC Tuesday (18 Jul)
  9. Tearful farewell Friday (21 Jul)
  10. Yuri's love for Fiji Friday (21 Jul)