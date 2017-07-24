Cancer cases rise

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar during the launch of the Pediatrics Oncology Policy and Childhood Cancer awareness month at the CWM Hospital on Friday. Picture: ATU RASEA

CANCER is already responsible for 10 per cent of all deaths in Fiji, with a total of 1280 new cases recorded annually, and it continues to increase.

This revelation was made by the Fiji Cancer Society as it works closely with the Ministry of Health in arranging for a memorandum of understanding in order to better co-ordinate outreach and advocacy programs.

A statement released by the society states the costs of cancer treatment are remarkably high and only available to those who can afford it.

"Since 2012 mortality has varied between 50-60 per cent and women are more than twice as likely to develop cancer than men," the statement said.

"Cervical cancer and breast cancer are by far the most common, comprising 34 per cent of all cancers across both genders with unknown primaries, prostate and liver cancers being most common in men."

The statement showed that iTaukei are more than twice as likely to have cancer than other ethnicity.

"The Ministry of Health reports that numbers have since doubled as at 2010 so a coherent and consistent approach is needed between all stakeholders.

"We are also looking at strengthening our cancer support groups; provide support to MoHMS public health and zone nurses. We would like to increase our outreach and awareness about cancer in communities and schools," the statement said.

The society anticipates supporting medical officers and nurses in continued professional development in oncology services and also to be the central point to share information material and program details from the Union for International Cancer Control and other partners.

Through the MoU, the society can, among other things, provide supportive care for the wellbeing of patients outside the clinical environment such as:

* Providing social support to patients and families,

* Facilitating community follow-up, and

* Providing cancer care consumables

The objectives of this MOU are:

* To collaborate to improve care of oncology patients and families

* Maintain a shared understanding of the roles and responsibilities of each party, identifying areas for improvement of each and

* Maintain mutual support for each party and sharing of resources.