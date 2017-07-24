Fiji Time: 10:53 AM on Monday 24 July

Maintenance of MRI done by overseas medical experts

Litia Cava
Monday, July 24, 2017

THE maintenance work of hospital equipment such as the MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) machine at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) in Suva is done by overseas experts.

This was revealed by the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, when asked by this newspaper how the ministry ensured proper maintence of hospital equipment.

"Most of our service agreement contracts for our equipment are from overseas because we buy them from overseas so we do have service agreement in place," she said.

"We have service agreement contracts in place so when it is needed the contractors come and take care of the maintenance side of it."

In the 2017-2018 National Budget, Government had provided $42 million for the purchase of drugs and medical equipment such as vaccines, X-ray materials, medical consumables, prosthetic materials, beddings and linens.








