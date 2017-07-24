Cluster camp boost for scouts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Scouts of Nokonoko Primary School with their banner at the 2017 Nadroga Cluster Scouts Rally at Nadroga Sangam Primary School on Saturday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

MORE than 160 scouts from Nadroga Navosa spent the past three days refining their survival and disaster preparedness skills during the annual Central Cluster scouts camp in Nadroga Sangam School along the Queens Rd.

The students from nine schools in Sigatoka engaged in camping and outdoor activities while learning fire safety techniques from the National Fire Authority and parade drills from the Fiji Police Force. Nadroga Navosa Central Cluster co-ordinator Sharim Ali said this year's annual event focused on preparing the students for what lay ahead.

