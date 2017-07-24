Fiji Time: 10:52 AM on Monday 24 July

2 to appear in court

Repeka Nasiko
Monday, July 24, 2017

TWO Keiyasi villagers in Sigatoka have been charged for allegedly assaulting police officers while under the influence of alcohol.

In a statement, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the first accused was a 23-year-old farmer, who allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old officer.

She said on July 20, the accused acted disorderly, while allegedly drunk and was confronted by the officer, who advised the man to go home.

