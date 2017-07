/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS in the Nacula district in the Yasawa Group where dry land is an annual occurrence during the dry season have been encouraged to plant more climate resistant crops and vegetables.

West principal agriculture officer Viliame Mainawalala said it was important for villagers to adapt to the changing weather systems affecting both the environment and food supply for coastal communities.

