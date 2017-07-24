Virgin oil is best

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nawaitauvou Virgin Oil Company co-directors, sisters Sesarina Nawaitauvou, left, and Melaia Qalobula with their line of virgin coconut oil products. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

NAVOTUA Village in Nacula, Yasawa, is home to one of the best and purest coconut virgin oil - myriad with health benefits.

The special line of virgin oil is slowly making its way into hotel and resort boutiques with the Navotua brand spearheaded by the owners of the Nawaitauvou Virgin Oil Company.

Company co-director Sesarina Nawaitauvou said the oil was tested regularly at the Koronivia Research Station to ensure its purity was maintained.

"For more on this story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."