Graduates reminded to keep up with new technology

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Technical College graduates in the North on Saturday. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE 455 technical college graduates were reminded on Saturday about the importance of being up to par with rapid technological changes in the world.

Ministry of Education permanent secretary Ioane Tiko told the graduates of the Vanua Levu Arya campus, Ratu Ilisaniti Malodali campus and Ratu Epeli Ravoka campus in Bua, that Fiji needed to keep its pace with technological improvements.

"For more on Mr Tiko's address to the graduates, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."