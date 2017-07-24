Fiji Time: 10:52 AM on Monday 24 July

Chief pleads for safety

Serafina Silaitoga
Monday, July 24, 2017

A CAKAUDROVE chief has pleaded with Fiji Roads Authority to ensure that road upgrading works be carried out with the safety of daily road commuters in mind.

The plea from Tui Navadra Ratu Jope Tuitoga follows an alleged incident in which his people escaped serious injuries after the bus allegedly slid by the roadside, overlooking the hills of Viani Bay in Cakaudrove.

