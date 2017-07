/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bula Fiji ... The Israeli medical team from left, Dr Edward Pudel, Dr Michael Gordon, Dr Mark Fajgman and registered nurse Gail McNaught with their luggage and medical equipment upon arriving at the Nausori International Airport last night. Picture: JONAC

MORE than 50 children will undergo surgery from a team of medical specialists from Israel.

The team comprising three doctors and a nurse who arrived in the country last night will provide free surgeries and health screening at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) in Suva from today.

