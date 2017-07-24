AT A GLANCE

/ Front page / News

* SECTION 25 of the Financial Management Act (2004) states that trust moneys should be accounted separately from the public monies and should be kept in a separate bank account. The trust fund account consists of main trust funds and operating trust funds;

* Main trust refers to an obligation enforceable in equity which rests on a person (the trustee) as owner of some specific property (the trust property) to deal with that property for the benefit of another person (the beneficiary) or for the advancement of certain purposes;

* Major accounts in the main trust fund include tender deposits, bonds, aid monies from overseas agencies, etc;

* Operating trust fund accounts facilitate transactions relating to the ministries and departments administrative role as an employer; and

* These transactions include deductions from employees' salaries/wages with regards to contributions to the Fiji National Provident Fund, housing loan repayments, insurance premiums and other deductions for onward payment to the respective payees.