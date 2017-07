/ Front page / News

ABOUT $30 million or 21 per cent of Government's trust fund balance was misstated and unsubstantiated when Government accounts were audited by the Office of the Auditor-General (OAG).

The OAG's 2016 Audit report found the Government trust fund account had a balance of $143,329,585 as at July 31, 2016, ? an increase of $9,550,980 or 7 per cent from 2015.

