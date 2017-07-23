11 children to get wishes

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:51PM CHILDREN suffering from a life threatening diseases will tomorrow join a worldwide program which grants them a wish.

All between 4 and 14 years old, the 11 Fijian children become the first ever Pacific receipients of the 'Make-A-Wish� Foundation.

This is according to a statement from Jaewynn McKay, the Director of the Make-A-Wish-Pacific, the newest affiliate of the program set up in 1980 in the United States of America.

"The Make-A-Wish organisation was inspired by an incident in America in 1980 which involved a 7 year old boy named Chris Grecicius who had leukemia," Ms McKay said.

"Chris wanted to be a policeman and his mother, several friends and a group of police officers � with the help of the Arizona Department of Safety � made his wish come true; with a custom made uniform, helmet, badge and a helicopter ride."

Found in more than 50 countries, Make-A-Wish has become the biggest wish granting organisation in the world.

Make-A-Wish-Pacific� will fulfill the wishes of the 11 children at a 'celebration' at the Grand Pacific Hotel tomorrow, Monday 24 July.