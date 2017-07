/ Front page / News

Update: 6:29PM THEY say support from your family in any goals you have set in life is essential for success.

Kaila! Star Search Competition contestant, Lydia Taukafa has come a long way in the event and she will be banking on the support of her family band � Sound Wave of the Pacific� to help her advance to the finals.

According to her father, Leonaitasi Taukafa, the preparations had been well on track.

