Rewa defeats Nadi in BOG

Update: 6:22PM STRIKER Iosefo Verevou scored two goals to help Rewa defeated Nadi 2-1 in the final of the Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants tournament held at Lautoka�s Churchill Park this afternoon.

The win has enabled the Delta Tigers to win back the title they last won in 2014 and 2015 after Lautoka�s win last year.

Nadi tried their best to down the Tigers after Rusiate Mateirerega cored for his team but luck was not on their side giving Rewa another special vicrtory.

Rewa skipper Simione Tamanisau won the golden gloves while Mateirerega won the golden boots award for the tournament.