Fiji Time: 11:56 AM on Sunday 23 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Faith-based impact

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, July 23, 2017

MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa believes faith-based organisations have a strong impact on the protection of women and children's rights.

While speaking at the Christian Women on Frontline Conference at the Apostles Church in Lautoka yesterday, Mrs Vuniwaqa said religious bodies had an important role in shaping society's opinions especially in important social issues such as domestic violence and child abuse.

"For more on this story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police detain chief
  2. Village has own brand
  3. West festival raises awareness on climate change
  4. Travel is a struggle
  5. Ministry awaits full results of WHO probe
  6. Improve skills and accuracy
  7. Rehabilitation works finish
  8. Faith-based impact
  9. Climate threat not new
  10. Spinal injury group targets 4 projects

Top Stories this Week

  1. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  2. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  3. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  4. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  8. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  9. Radradra in for RLWC Tuesday (18 Jul)
  10. Baber hunts for speedsters Friday (21 Jul)