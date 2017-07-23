Faith-based impact

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Chief guest Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa prays with the members of the 'women on the frontline' during the conference at Apostles Church in Lautoka pray over at Balawa, Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

MINISTER for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa believes faith-based organisations have a strong impact on the protection of women and children's rights.

While speaking at the Christian Women on Frontline Conference at the Apostles Church in Lautoka yesterday, Mrs Vuniwaqa said religious bodies had an important role in shaping society's opinions especially in important social issues such as domestic violence and child abuse.

