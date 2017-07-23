Spinal injury group targets 4 projects

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Pasifika Voices entertain guests during the Viti Spinal Injuries Association gala night at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Viti Spinal Injuries Association of Fiji has earmarked four main projects this year.

With an aim to raise funds for this worthy course, the association secretary, Kula McGoon, said funds collected during the Viti Spinal Injuries Association Fiji's Old Skool Ball last night would be directed to the building of a new home for a person living with spinal injuries at Wailea Settlement in Suva.

