/ Front page / News

POLICE detained the Tui Taveuni, Adi Ana Qereitoga, and another villager on Friday night after reports that her prayer group planned to spiritually anoint a chief.

Adi Ana and traditional leaders of Welagi Village on Taveuni had agreed to postpone the spiritual ceremony. They had agreed on Friday afternoon to postpone the ceremony to July next year.

"For more on this story, please pick up a copy of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition."