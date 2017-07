/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Drasa Avenue Primary School students from left, Thulani Abeysinghe, Auric Hicks, Pranav Datt and Aishi Patel have a group discussion during the Fiji Schools Mathematics competition at the Yat Sen Secondary School hall in Suva yesterday. Picture: JONACAN

ONE of the main reasons of holding the Team Mathematics Competition (TMC) 2017 is to give students the opportunity to compete and improve their skills and accuracy in dealing with math's equations.

This was revealed by the president of Fiji Maths Association, Vinod Sharan, while officiating at the TMC finals yesterday at the Yat Sen Primary School in Suva.

