West festival raises awareness on climate change

+ Enlarge this image Digicel Bula Festival contestants with Women's Minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa, sixth from left, at the opening. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

DESPITE a slight technical glitch, the 2017 Digicel Bula Festival kicked off last night with the promise to raise awareness on climate change during the seven day event.

While opening the week-long carnival, Minister for Women, Children, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said the 57-year-old festival was a testament to the resilience of the people of Nadi despite the struggles it had experienced in the face of past disasters.

