St Joseph wins

Update: 7:30PM ST Joseph Secondary School has defended their title winning against Adi Cakobau School 1-0 during the Suva Secondary School hockey competition yesterday.
Coach Lala
Ravatu said to defend their title again was a good gesture and a platform for
them to prepare for the National competition.
"It'ss not
an easy job to try and defend your title," Ravatu said.
"But this
shows how much work and training we've put in to make it this far.
"Getting
there fitness was a challenge as we had to wake up every morning to train for
one hour and then skills training in the afternoon for one hour.
"Balancing
school and training was tough for the girls but they still manage to get
through," she said.
She said
missing their key player Heleina Young who is away in Bahamas but that didn't
affect their confidence as the girls played their hearts out.
"Team work
and perseverance was the driving factor for these girls to win.
"They
believed in themselves even without their key player which I am proud of them.
"They
really stepped up and we're ready to take on any school," she said.
Majority of
their under-16 players had to move up to cater for the players who had left the
school.
"They had
to try and play together and combine well which was hard for them but as they
played more games together they seemed to get the rhythm.
"ACS has
been a tough school to play against but we're looking forward for St Thomas
High school.
"I always
advise them to trust each other when playing and work as a team and have
confidence in them that they can do it," she said.
In the mens
team Marist Brothers High School defeated SHC 1-0.