St Joseph wins

+ Enlarge this image The winning SJSS team in an earlier game against Gospel High Schoo. Picture: RAMA

Update: 7:30PM ST Joseph Secondary School has defended their title winning against Adi Cakobau School 1-0 during the Suva Secondary School hockey competition yesterday.

Coach Lala Ravatu said to defend their title again was a good gesture and a platform for them to prepare for the National competition.

"It'ss not an easy job to try and defend your title," Ravatu said.

"But this shows how much work and training we've put in to make it this far.

"Getting there fitness was a challenge as we had to wake up every morning to train for one hour and then skills training in the afternoon for one hour.

"Balancing school and training was tough for the girls but they still manage to get through," she said.

She said missing their key player Heleina Young who is away in Bahamas but that didn't affect their confidence as the girls played their hearts out.

"Team work and perseverance was the driving factor for these girls to win.

"They believed in themselves even without their key player which I am proud of them.

"They really stepped up and we're ready to take on any school," she said.

Majority of their under-16 players had to move up to cater for the players who had left the school.

"They had to try and play together and combine well which was hard for them but as they played more games together they seemed to get the rhythm.

"ACS has been a tough school to play against but we're looking forward for St Thomas High school.

"I always advise them to trust each other when playing and work as a team and have confidence in them that they can do it," she said.

In the mens team Marist Brothers High School defeated SHC 1-0.