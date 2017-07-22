Empower women to enhance national development

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ms Veena Bhatnagar with the Nasau Women's Group members during the donation of a generator in Ra. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:16PM THE EMPOWERMENT of women can enhance national development, the assistant minister for women, children and poverty alleviation, Veena Bhatnagar said this week.

Speaking after she handed over an electric power generator to the women's group at Nasau Village in Ra, the assistant minister reminded villagers about the role of women.

"Government prioritizes the empowerment of women, which is evident in the increased allocation of budget for women empowerment programs in the last five years. Women's empowerment is seen to be more easily achievable with the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, including all the development partners," Ms Bhatnagar said.

She encouraged the women to reach out to the women's interest officers in order to enhance their income generating initiatives.

"Women are being recognized for playing a pivotal role in sustaining livelihood in communities and villages, and if given the opportunity women can achieve anything be it economic, social or in the political field."