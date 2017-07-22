TCW affected farmers get support

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:13PM MANY farmers in the province of Lomaiviti whose property was affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston have received government support.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, support to Lomaiviti farmers was through its Rural and Outer Island Programme/Demand Driven Approach (DDA) Program.

In the statement, senior agriculture officer (Lomaiviti), Ravikash Narayan is quoted as saying many farmers had received the assistance.

"Many farmers in this province were also severely affected by Tropical Cyclone Winston and we were glad to receive vegetable seeds from the Government of India, which has really helped us in the rehabilitation process," Mr Narayan said.

The ministry plans to identify more arable land within the province to implement its DDA program, Mr Narayan adds.

"There will be more farmer cluster groups formed, which will allow for better excess to all the services and also there are plans to develop more market centres which will ease the problem of market excess for the farm produce," Mr Narayan said.