TCW affected farmers get support

Update: 7:13PM MANY farmers in the province of Lomaiviti whose property was affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston have received government support.
According
to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, support to Lomaiviti farmers
was through its Rural and Outer Island Programme/Demand Driven Approach (DDA)
Program.
In the
statement, senior agriculture officer (Lomaiviti), Ravikash Narayan is quoted
as saying many farmers had received the assistance.
"Many
farmers in this province were also severely affected by Tropical Cyclone
Winston and we were glad to receive vegetable seeds from the Government of
India, which has really helped us in the rehabilitation process," Mr Narayan
said.
The
ministry plans to identify more arable land within the province to implement
its DDA program, Mr Narayan adds.
"There will
be more farmer cluster groups formed, which will allow for better excess to all
the services and also there are plans to develop more market centres which will
ease the problem of market excess for the farm produce," Mr Narayan said.