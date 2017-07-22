Ovalau farmers raise issues

Update: 7:12PM FIVE main areas of concern, if addressed could improve agricultural outputs from the island of Ovalau in the Lomaiviti Province.
At a
meeting with Ovalau farmers, the farmers discussed the following issues with
the ministry;
- better farm roads
- supply of planting materials
- market availability
- stray animals
- availability of farm machinery.
Assistant
Minister Pillay had visited the island to hear from the farmers inorder to find
ways to address their concerns.
"According
to a recent survey, over 1000 hectares have been cultivated with root crops and
yaqona mainly on subsistence and semi-subsistence level through traditional
farming system," the statement said.
"The main
crops grown in the province are dalo, yaqona and coconuts with voivoi becoming
increasingly important source of income for some of the islanders."
The
statement said agricultural programs in the province was aimed at improving
food and income security of the rural population through cropping programs.