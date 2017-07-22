Ovalau farmers raise issues

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Senior Ministry Officials and members of a farmer cluster group in Ovalau. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:12PM FIVE main areas of concern, if addressed could improve agricultural outputs from the island of Ovalau in the Lomaiviti Province.

At a meeting with Ovalau farmers, the farmers discussed the following issues with the ministry;

better farm roads

supply of planting materials

market availability

stray animals

availability of farm machinery.

Assistant Minister Pillay had visited the island to hear from the farmers inorder to find ways to address their concerns.

"According to a recent survey, over 1000 hectares have been cultivated with root crops and yaqona mainly on subsistence and semi-subsistence level through traditional farming system," the statement said.

"The main crops grown in the province are dalo, yaqona and coconuts with voivoi becoming increasingly important source of income for some of the islanders."

The statement said agricultural programs in the province was aimed at improving food and income security of the rural population through cropping programs.