Local potato seeds a first

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image This will be the first year that locally sourced potato seeds will be used by locally farmers. Picture: FT. FILE

Update: 7:10PM THIS year will be the first time since potato has been planted locally that seeds for the vegetable will also be sourced within the country.

This is according to Ministry of Agriculture which sent a statement to all media today to say it was working closely with local farmers who have expressed an interest in potato farming.

"The potato planting season for this year began with a huge interest from farmers. The planting season of this seasonal crop is from May to August every year," the ministry statement said.

"This year will be the first year farmers will be planting the locally obtained seeds."

Through its Potato Research and Development Program, the ministry has produced and stored seeds from locally grown potatoes as an important substitution measure.

According to agriculture permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh said the year yield would total around 410 tonnes, with 50 tonnes coming from local seeds.

"This year 46 hectares of potato is expected to be planted where 10 hectares will be planted with locally produced seeds while 36 hectares will be planted with the imported seeds," Mr Singh said.

"Initially, potato planting was focused in the Western Division. However, now the Ministry of Agriculture is trying to expand this farming to other areas such as Kadavu and the Northern Division."

The program has a $300,000 allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget.