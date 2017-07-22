Local potato seeds a first

Update: 7:10PM THIS year will be the first time since potato has been planted locally that seeds for the vegetable will also be sourced within the country.
This is
according to Ministry of Agriculture which sent a statement to all media today
to say it was working closely with local farmers who have expressed an interest
in potato farming.
"The potato
planting season for this year began with a huge interest from farmers. The
planting season of this seasonal crop is from May to August every year," the
ministry statement said.
"This year
will be the first year farmers will be planting the locally obtained seeds."
Through its
Potato Research and Development Program, the ministry has produced and stored
seeds from locally grown potatoes as an important substitution measure.
According
to agriculture permanent secretary, Jitendra Singh said the year yield would
total around 410 tonnes, with 50 tonnes coming from local seeds.
"This year
46 hectares of potato is expected to be planted where 10 hectares will be
planted with locally produced seeds while 36 hectares will be planted with the
imported seeds," Mr Singh said.
"Initially,
potato planting was focused in the Western Division. However, now the Ministry
of Agriculture is trying to expand this farming to other areas such as Kadavu
and the Northern Division."
The program
has a $300,000 allocation in the 2017-2018 National Budget.