QVS dedicate win to parents

Update: 6:19PM QUEEN Victoria School under 17 has dedicated their win to their parents for supporting them after defeating All Saints secondary School 44-12 yesterday.
Manager
Manasa Navunitoro said the win has been dedicated to all parents for coming out
to support the boys.
"We had to
bury one of our parents on Friday which motivated our players to work hard for
their parents and we've seen that that the players bonded very well when it
comes to play for school and family," Navunitoro said.
He said one
of the major challenge they faced as a team was injury.
"Our key
players are the main one?s getting hurt but that doesn?t affect our preparation
we will keep fighting on to achieve our goal."
He said their parents had been the reason for their success and the backbone of their achievements.
"The support from
everyone has been overwhelming."
"Good game
for us and we're looking forward to face Marist Brothers High school in next
week's national quarterfinal," he said.
In the
under 16 the boys from Vulinituraga defeated Nadogo Central College 36-3 at the
Sila Central High School ground in Nausori.