QVS dedicate win to parents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The QVS U17 team in action at todays playoffs. Picture: PAULINI RATULAILAI

Update: 6:19PM QUEEN Victoria School under 17 has dedicated their win to their parents for supporting them after defeating All Saints secondary School 44-12 yesterday.

Manager Manasa Navunitoro said the win has been dedicated to all parents for coming out to support the boys.

"We had to bury one of our parents on Friday which motivated our players to work hard for their parents and we've seen that that the players bonded very well when it comes to play for school and family," Navunitoro said.

He said one of the major challenge they faced as a team was injury.

"Our key players are the main one?s getting hurt but that doesn?t affect our preparation we will keep fighting on to achieve our goal."

He said their parents had been the reason for their success and the backbone of their achievements.

"The support from everyone has been overwhelming."

"Good game for us and we're looking forward to face Marist Brothers High school in next week's national quarterfinal," he said.

In the under 16 the boys from Vulinituraga defeated Nadogo Central College 36-3 at the Sila Central High School ground in Nausori.