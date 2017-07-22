Fiji Time: 3:03 AM on Sunday 23 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Historic poetry conference

VISHAAL KUMAR
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Update: 5:55PM THE National Hindi Poetry Conference (Rashtriye Kavi Sammelan ) is a good example of an event that is so rich in showcasing the Hindi language combined with poetry in the country.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation,Veena Bhatnagar while officiating at the Rashtriye Kavi Sammelan at Rishikul College Lecture Theatre in Nasinu earlier today said the conference was an historic event for the local poets.  

"It is glad to note that this conference caters for all age groups. Such programmes enhance people to gain maximum benefit out of it. We also get entertained by listening to various poets, as poetry has many elements to be elaborated on by the poets," Ms Bhatnagar said.

The National Hindi Poetry Conference was organised by "Hindi Lekhak Sangh" in conjunction with Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police seize cards
  2. No record
  3. Murder most foul
  4. Driti's rise in rugby
  5. OAG unearths unaudited accounts
  6. Party movie
  7. First in Fiji
  8. Students involved in serious crimes, says Qiliho
  9. Week-long festival starts
  10. A party of principle

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  7. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  8. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  9. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)
  10. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)