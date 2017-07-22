Historic poetry conference

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation,Veena Bhatnagar. Picture: FT. FILE

Update: 5:55PM THE National Hindi Poetry Conference (Rashtriye Kavi Sammelan ) is a good example of an event that is so rich in showcasing the Hindi language combined with poetry in the country.

Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation,Veena Bhatnagar while officiating at the Rashtriye Kavi Sammelan at Rishikul College Lecture Theatre in Nasinu earlier today said the conference was an historic event for the local poets.

"It is glad to note that this conference caters for all age groups. Such programmes enhance people to gain maximum benefit out of it. We also get entertained by listening to various poets, as poetry has many elements to be elaborated on by the poets," Ms Bhatnagar said.

The National Hindi Poetry Conference was organised by "Hindi Lekhak Sangh" in conjunction with Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO).