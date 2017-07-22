Newtown crowned Nasinu champions

Update: 5:53PM FIJI 7s Olympian Jerry Tuwai's team Newtown defeated Uluinakau 9-6 in the Ram Sami Nasinu Rugby Football Union grand final yesterday.
In the
first half both teams drew three all in the first half.
It was a
great experience for both teams as the showcased pure talent and skills in a
thrilling encounter ion both teams.
In the
second half it was tight affair as Lomani kicked in a penalty to extend their
lead.
Both teams
defended their territory well as they tried to score but their attempts were
unsuccessful.
Backline
Ilaitia Bola played for Nasinu 10 years ago was still able to lead his team to
victory.
?We really
prepared well for the past weeks with Jerry Tuwai we knew Uluinakau will come
out strong because they consist of 7s players but we tried our best,? Bola
said.
"Our main
today was to play especially our forwards to work hard in defending our
territory so that they don't get any lose ball."
Bola said
the win was special as they dedicated it to their chairman who lost his wife on
Friday.