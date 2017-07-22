Newtown crowned Nasinu champions

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:53PM FIJI 7s Olympian Jerry Tuwai's team Newtown defeated Uluinakau 9-6 in the Ram Sami Nasinu Rugby Football Union grand final yesterday.

In the first half both teams drew three all in the first half.

It was a great experience for both teams as the showcased pure talent and skills in a thrilling encounter ion both teams.

In the second half it was tight affair as Lomani kicked in a penalty to extend their lead.

Both teams defended their territory well as they tried to score but their attempts were unsuccessful.

Backline Ilaitia Bola played for Nasinu 10 years ago was still able to lead his team to victory.

?We really prepared well for the past weeks with Jerry Tuwai we knew Uluinakau will come out strong because they consist of 7s players but we tried our best,? Bola said.

"Our main today was to play especially our forwards to work hard in defending our territory so that they don't get any lose ball."

Bola said the win was special as they dedicated it to their chairman who lost his wife on Friday.