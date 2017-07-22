Fiji Time: 3:03 AM on Sunday 23 July

QVS dedicate win to late teacher

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Update: 5:52PM QVS Old Boys rugby team dedicates their 23-11 win against Qauia to one of their own son, brother, father and teacher the late Elemaca Ravulo.

According QVSOB manager Amena Tokalautawa said their win was a result of their hardwork during the week.

"We played in memory of one of our mentors Mr Elemaca Ravulo who passed away earlier in the week so we dedicate the game today to him and his family," Tokalautawa.

He added there could be a possibillity that both QVSOB and the Nabua Rugby Club could postpone their matches next week due to Ravulo's passing.

Ravulo was a former Fiji Under 18 rugby and Queen Victoria School multiple Deans winning coach.

He passed away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital at the age of 52, on Thursday morning.

"Many of the players playing today Mr Ravulo was the one who moulded them and he also helped them to establish their rugby careers to where they are today.

Former students and classmates took to the social media to convey their condolences and offer their support to the Ravulo family during their time of grief.

Quotes like "Rest in love OB Macho", "Isa RIP senior boy", were amongst the posts of well wishes that flooded the social media.

They were joined by Old Scholars of Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS), Lelean Memorial School (LMS) and other school officials who had the priviledge to have met, played and learned from him.

One of his famous quotes, "Whatever it is you do, remember you are Victorian and Victorians never back down from anything that life has to throw at them we overcome and we persevere".








