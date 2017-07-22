QVS dedicate win to late teacher

Update: 5:52PM QVS Old Boys rugby team dedicates their 23-11 win against Qauia to one of their own son, brother, father and teacher the late Elemaca Ravulo.
According
QVSOB manager Amena Tokalautawa said their win was a result of their hardwork
during the week.
"We
played in memory of one of our mentors Mr Elemaca Ravulo who passed away
earlier in the week so we dedicate the game today to him and his family,"
Tokalautawa.
He added
there could be a possibillity that both QVSOB and the Nabua Rugby Club could
postpone their matches next week due to Ravulo's passing.
Ravulo was
a former Fiji Under 18 rugby and Queen Victoria School multiple Deans winning
coach.
He passed
away at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital at the age of 52, on Thursday
morning.
"Many
of the players playing today Mr Ravulo was the one who moulded them and he also
helped them to establish their rugby careers to where they are today.
Former
students and classmates took to the social media to convey their condolences
and offer their support to the Ravulo family during their time of grief.
Quotes like
"Rest in love OB Macho", "Isa RIP senior boy", were amongst
the posts of well wishes that flooded the social media.
They were
joined by Old Scholars of Ratu Kadavulevu School (RKS), Lelean Memorial School
(LMS) and other school officials who had the priviledge to have met, played and
learned from him.
One of his
famous quotes, "Whatever it is you do, remember you are Victorian and
Victorians never back down from anything that life has to throw at them we overcome
and we persevere".