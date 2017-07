/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image BLK Nadroga is the winner of the first HFC Bank Farebrother challenge beating Qaqa Naitasiri 26-19 at the Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:35PM NADROGA is $5000 richer after winning the first match of the 2017 HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, this afternoon.

Fulltime: B:LK Nadrga 26-19 Naitasiri. Ht: Nadroga 13-9 Naitasiri.

Nadroga scored three tries and slotted three penalties to Naitasiri's four penalties and a penalty try.

Nadroga flyhalf Apisalome Waqatabu received $250 for being the man of the match.

Suva will make the next challlenge.