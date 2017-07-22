Nadro leads Naitasiri

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:52PM NADROGA leads Naitasiri 13 - 9 in the first HFC Bank Farebrother Challenge N0, 1 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The first half started with exchange of penalties between Nadroga's Apisalome Waqtabu and his counterpart Etonia Rokotuisawa with Nadroga first on the board for 3-0 in the fourth minute.

Naitasiri levelled 3-all in the 7th, and in the 19th to lead 6-3, and another for 9-3 in the 26th.

Nadroga rolled slowly towards the tryline and winger Aisea Natoga's converted try in the 30th saw them leading 10-9.

They finished the first spell with Nawaqatabu's penalty in the 40th to lead 13-9 .