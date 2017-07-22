Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 22 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

President's aide speaks to NCD

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Update: 2:52PM THE threat of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is real.

The Aide de Camp (ADC) to the President, Captain Julian Toganivalu made this statement during the Suva Marathon at Albert Park earlier today.

Accompanied by personnel from the office of the President, Capt. Toganivalu said Fijians needed to take the threat of NCDs seriously.

According to him, they are following the footsteps of his Excellency President Jioji Konrote in advocating on the minimising and preventing NCDS.

"His excellency is the leading advocate on the fight against NCDs. The threat is real, it is a real killer. There are more people dying of NCDs than dying on roads but people are not taking it seriously," Capt. Toganivalu said.

Capt. Toganivalu encouraged all Fijians to exercise daily in order to keep NCDs at bay.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police seize cards
  2. No record
  3. Murder most foul
  4. Party movie
  5. Driti's rise in rugby
  6. Week-long festival starts
  7. Students involved in serious crimes, says Qiliho
  8. A party of principle
  9. First in Fiji
  10. OAG unearths unaudited accounts

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  8. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  9. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)