President's aide speaks to NCD

Update: 2:52PM THE threat of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is real.
The Aide de
Camp (ADC) to the President, Captain Julian Toganivalu made this statement
during the Suva Marathon at Albert Park earlier today.
Accompanied
by personnel from the office of the President, Capt. Toganivalu said Fijians
needed to take the threat of NCDs seriously.
According
to him, they are following the footsteps of his Excellency President Jioji
Konrote in advocating on the minimising and preventing NCDS.
"His
excellency is the leading advocate on the fight against NCDs. The threat is real,
it is a real killer. There are more people dying of NCDs than dying on roads
but people are not taking it seriously," Capt. Toganivalu said.
Capt.
Toganivalu encouraged all Fijians to exercise daily in order to keep NCDs at
bay.