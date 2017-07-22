President's aide speaks to NCD

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jon Apted, partner at Munro Leys, a sponsor of the Suva Marathon awards winners of the event this morning. Picture: RAMA

Update: 2:52PM THE threat of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) is real.

The Aide de Camp (ADC) to the President, Captain Julian Toganivalu made this statement during the Suva Marathon at Albert Park earlier today.

Accompanied by personnel from the office of the President, Capt. Toganivalu said Fijians needed to take the threat of NCDs seriously.

According to him, they are following the footsteps of his Excellency President Jioji Konrote in advocating on the minimising and preventing NCDS.

"His excellency is the leading advocate on the fight against NCDs. The threat is real, it is a real killer. There are more people dying of NCDs than dying on roads but people are not taking it seriously," Capt. Toganivalu said.

Capt. Toganivalu encouraged all Fijians to exercise daily in order to keep NCDs at bay.