Taveuni chief in custody

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Update: 2:43PM THE Tui Taveuni Adi Ana Qereitoga is in police custody.

It is understood that she was arrested last night, with another church member of the Jezreel Lion of Judah prayer group.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed she was taken in after reports surfaced that the church group pursued her anointing ceremony, despite an agreement with traditional leaders to hold it next year.

Ms Naisoro said they were also taken in for their safety and police would continue to maintain peace in the community.

The two are kept at the Taveuni Police Station.








