+ Enlarge this image Iowane Tiko (middle) said we need more trade certificate graduates. Picture: FT File.

Update: 2:41PM FIJI needs the skills of graduates of the Technical Colleges, says Ministry of Education permanent secretary Ioane Tiko.

At today's graduation ceremony held at the Vanua Arya Campus in Labasa, Mr tiko told 455 graduates that the country needed the best tradespeople.

"We need the best technicians, best professionals and we are keen to see that all students graduating today will fine a useful and production vocation."