Police investigate Drekeniwai drowning

Update: 2:40PM POLICE are investigating the death of a two- year-old girl who was found floating in a river at Drekeniwai Village, Cakaudrove.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the mother of the deceased was preparing breakfast when she noticed her daughter missing.

"The two-year-old girl was found floating in a nearby river beside their house," she said.

"The incident happened on Thursday morning."