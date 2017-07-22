Police investigate Drekeniwai drowning

Update: 2:40PM POLICE are investigating the death of a two- year-old girl who was found floating in a river at Drekeniwai Village, Cakaudrove.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the mother of the
deceased was preparing breakfast when she noticed her daughter missing.
"The two-year-old girl was found floating in a nearby river
beside their house," she said.
"The incident happened on Thursday morning."