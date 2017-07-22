Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 22 July

Police investigate Drekeniwai drowning

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Update: 2:40PM POLICE are investigating the death of a two- year-old girl who was found floating in a river at Drekeniwai Village, Cakaudrove.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the mother of the deceased was preparing breakfast when she noticed her daughter missing.

"The two-year-old girl was found floating in a nearby river beside their house," she said.

The deceased was noticed missing by her mother who was preparing breakfast for the other three siblings for school.

"The incident happened on Thursday morning."








