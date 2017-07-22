Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 22 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Villagers learn food preservation techniques

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, July 22, 2017

Women of Navotua Village in Nacula, Yasawa, have mastered food preservation techniques without the use of technology.

During the Navotua Open Day celebrated this week, seven women from the village showcased how fresh produce from their gardens could be preserved.

Under the WWF Pacific's Building the Resilience of the Pacific through Disaster Preparedness project, the women of Navotua use their environment to preserve vegetables, breadfruit, bananas and root crops.

Villager Teresia Neivoce said her family's vegetable produce were preserved in two pots filled with sand.

She said the technique involved adding water frequently to the sand to cool the vegetables.

"We live far away from the nearest town and we don't have consistent supply of electricity," she said.

"So we don't have a proper place to keep our vegetables.

"With this method, we can keep our vegetables for up to one week."

Another method the women were taught was the preservation of breadfruit in a sand pit.

Ms Neivoce said the crop could be kept for up to six months using this strategy.

"We use breadfruit to make traditional Fijian bread. Some people use cassava and this is one way we use breadfruit too."

Six other women in the village have also adopted the preservation techniques.

WWF Pacific consultant Apiame Cegumalua said the villagers were very receptive of the food preservation method.

"It is very encouraging to see them adopting these new ways to preserve food," she said.

According to WWF Pacific, disaster preparedness activities include disaster proofing evacuation centres and homes and increasing food security.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police seize cards
  2. No record
  3. Murder most foul
  4. Party movie
  5. Driti's rise in rugby
  6. Week-long festival starts
  7. Students involved in serious crimes, says Qiliho
  8. A party of principle
  9. First in Fiji
  10. OAG unearths unaudited accounts

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  8. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  9. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)