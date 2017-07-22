Projects benefit villagers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Navotua villager Suliasi Waqalevu, right, shows the different varieties of disaster resistant yams grown at the village. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

VILLAGERS of Navotua in Nacula, Yasawa are learning and putting into practice the strategies needed to being self-sufficient after a natural disaster.

The village, with a population of about 100, is the proud owner of two pilot climate resistance projects implemented by WWF Pacific.

The results of the two projects — Australian Government-funded Building the Resilience of the Pacific through Disaster Preparedness project and the USAID-funded Strengthening Governance and Resource Management for Climate Resilient Communities — was showcased during Navotua Open Day celebrations at the village on Wednesday.

Women and men of the village displayed disaster resilient crop and vegetable farms, food preservation techniques and business opportunities borne out of their harvests.

Navotua WWF Pacific representative Suliasi Waqalevu said the projects had allowed men and women to cater for their families and community.

"Our minds were really opened by the different ways that we can grow crops and vegetables during the dry seasons," he said.

"Before these new farming techniques were introduced, we were very dependent on crops that didn't last long or couldn't survive in our weather."

WWF Pacific agricultural consultant Mereseini Seniloli said Navotua women were the key drivers behind the project.

"We identified 10 households in Navotua Village to establish vegetable gardens as a source of nutrition and when you look at food security you don't only look at availability, accessibility, but also sustainability and we found some very nutritious sources of vegetables for these 10 households," she said.

"These were cucumber, tomatoes, capsicum, carrots and even long bean which we identified and encouraged women of every household to plant."