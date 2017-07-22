Products for tourist market

/ Front page / News

Women of Navotua Village in Nacula, Yasawa are taking advantage of their natural resources to produce and repackage products intended for the tourist market.

Recently, the Navotua Soqosoqo Vakamarama has been actively engaged in producing crispy fried chips made from breadfruit, yams and bananas.

The women sell the homemade products at village events and to those who use their backpacker business.

The project is an initiative under WWF Pacific's Building the Resilience of the Pacific through Disaster Preparedness.

WWF Pacific consultant Apiame Cegumalua said the women had found a way to cater for their families and engage in income generation project.

"They're very excited about making their own brand of sweet potato chips that you can find in the supermarket," she said.

"They are the ones involved from the planting to the harvesting, cooking and even packaging of the fried chips. This gives them a sense of ownership and they are able to market their product to the tourists who visit their home stay bure."