Cane burnt in fire incident

SUGAR cane belonging to the Fiji Sugar Corporation was burnt in a fire incident on Wednesday night.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark confirmed the incident happened at Tadravula in Seaqaqa.

"There was a fire incident reported from the FSC, Seaqaqa office," he said.

On the tonnes of cane burnt, Mr Clark said they had not determined the total tonnage damaged.

But his team has started assessing the extent of burnt cane on the farm.

Mr Clark said the burnt cane could still be processed at the mill.

The farm was absorbed by FSC last year, becoming the company's biggest farm in the division. It has the potential of producing 60,000 tonnes and is known to have benefitted many communities who have travelled from Viti Levu to earn an income.

Last year, 107 villagers from Naitasiri earned about $82,000 for a church project they were tasked to establish.