Men await return of seized items

Mere Naleba
Saturday, July 22, 2017

TWO men of Nadovi settlement in Nadi are still waiting for the Fiji Police Force to return to them items seized from their homes 10 years ago.

In 2007, Kishore Kumar and Dalip Kumar were charged with 57 counts of fraud-related offences.

The charges against them were dismissed by the Nadi Magistrates Court in 2011.

On August 12, 2011, the then magistrate Mohammed Ajmeer issued a court order directing police to return all items confiscated from Kishore and Dalip.

Six years later, the men are still waiting for the items such as timber, blocks, bags of cement, Masonite boards and iron rods to be returned.

Dalip Kumar said he had spent more than $15,000 on building materials he purchased from a hardware shop in Nadi and all of it, including a carton of wine, was confiscated from his home on December 14, 2007.

Kishore Kumar said he had spent more than $10,000 to purchase building materials from the same hardware company.

"We have knocked on doors of every office at the police headquarters. We even called the commissioner of police and ACP Rusiate Tudravu, and now we are still waiting for something to happen. It has been a long six years of waiting in frustration," said Dalip Kumar.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said police were still investigating the matter.








