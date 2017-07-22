Fiji Time: 4:19 PM on Saturday 22 July

Talks on wage rate

Litia Cava
Saturday, July 22, 2017

DISCUSSIONS to set a minimum wage rate for employers in New Zealand and Australia who recruit workers from Fiji for seasonal work are ongoing.

This was confirmed by Employment Minister Jone Usamate.

"They already have minimum wage rate, but that is something that has been discussed during the conference at New Zealand," he said.

"They are bound by their national laws and everybody is paid on either the national minimum wage rate or piece rate basis, so these are the conditions that are applied to people from the Pacific and also people from New Zealand."

Mr Usamate said the ministry was working with relevant NZ authorities to address the issues highlighted by the two groups of workers he visited a fortnight ago.

Issues highlighted by the workers included poor quality of accommodation, high transportation costs and weekly wages.

"The way forward now is always dialogue, to talk with our partners and to make sure that we have a good reputation when our workers go there to work because if we do that, more employers will seek for our workers," said Mr Usamate.








