Fiji Time: 4:20 PM on Saturday 22 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Couple pursue better future

Nicolette Chambers
Saturday, July 22, 2017

LITIA Davetalevu is hoping to study in New Zealand with her fiance Amosi Nawaikula for a better future.

They were encouraged by her father Verenado Kulinio to attend the interviews conducted by University of Otago's deputy director Jason Cushen and his colleagues in Suva on Wednesday.

Ms Davetalevu, 25, and her fiance are currently pursuing their Bachelor of Arts in law at the University of Fiji in Saweni, Lautoka.

The final year student said this was a great opportunity to travel abroad for a better future.

"If I am lucky enough to get the scholarship, it will be a new place for me. I will have the chance to travel, meet new people and it is also a new environment, a recognised university and gives people chances for a better opportunity," she said.

"We are trying to see if we could do postgraduate courses or Masters of Law."

They were joined by Ms Davetalevu's father, who is also hoping to secure a scholarship, while her mother came for support.

Ms Davetalevu said the facilities provided by the university was a challenge for her.

"We have hardly any facilities and I'm looking forward to bigger and better classrooms, having books in the library and more resources," she said.

She is hopeful to pursue further studies in human rights law.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63190.6129
JPY 56.703853.7038
GBP 0.38510.3771
EUR 0.43100.4190
NZD 0.68430.6513
AUD 0.63360.6086
USD 0.50330.4863

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Police seize cards
  2. No record
  3. Murder most foul
  4. Party movie
  5. Driti's rise in rugby
  6. Week-long festival starts
  7. Students involved in serious crimes, says Qiliho
  8. A party of principle
  9. First in Fiji
  10. OAG unearths unaudited accounts

Top Stories this Week

  1. Sera & Napolioni's fairytale wedding Sunday (16 Jul)
  2. Cane field murder Tuesday (18 Jul)
  3. Body of baby found in Nabua Wednesday (19 Jul)
  4. No threat, says RFMF Monday (17 Jul)
  5. Former soldier seeks forgiveness Tuesday (18 Jul)
  6. Mother and children perish in fire Thursday (20 Jul)
  7. Journals from the UK Friday (21 Jul)
  8. School holds annual pageant and cultural show Sunday (16 Jul)
  9. $30m absence Monday (17 Jul)
  10. Space to share Thursday (20 Jul)