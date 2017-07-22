Invitation to join university

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jason Cushen of Otago University interviews Joshleen Rita Kumar (right) at Tanoa Plaza Hotel on Wednesday night. Picture: RAMA

THE University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, has encouraged students in Fiji to secure a Pacific scholarship with the university.

University's deputy director Jason Cushen and his fellow colleagues hosted an open invitation for people wanting to pursue their studies at the university.

The event, which took place at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva on Wednesday, was attended by more than 100 individuals.

The highly recognised university is ranked 151 in the world out of 10,000 universities and was the first to develop a medical school in New Zealand.

Mr Cushen said it was a great opportunity for those wanting to begin their undergraduate, postgraduate and Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) programs.

"Students were interested in pursuing their first undergraduate degree and also Doctor of Philosophy (PHD) with us while 90 individuals registered their interest with us in getting information," he said.

He said one of the main scholarships that was discussed on Wednesday was the Pacific scholarship.

The scholarship, which is funded by New Zealand, is awarded in conjunction with the Fiji Government to students in particular areas of study.

"There are other scholarships available for students and some are offered by the university themselves and some by other organisations," he said.

"Part of Wednesday night was capturing information and we will send out a lot of those scholarship information according to the course they register in.

"So a PHD student will get different information on PHD scholarships whereas someone doing an undergraduate course will get information that's relevant to their courses.

"We will be looking at the University of the South Pacific, the Fiji National University and other universities as well. It's appropriate that Otago was one of their options."