Ministry undertakes labour reforms

OVER the past few years, the Ministry of Employment has undertaken labour reforms in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), employment relations, productivity, employment creation, wages reforms and workers' compensation in the country.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate said in the area of workers' compensation, the attainment of the permanent impairment assessment competency by local doctors was one of the developments.

Apart from this, he said, the completed design and development of Fiji's impairment assessment guide which was benchmarked to New South Wales (NSW) cover guide and American Medical Association guide on the evaluation of permanent impairment, fifth edition (AMA5) was developed.

"This was freely edited by Dr Dwight Dowda and adopted for the new Fijian Workers' Compensation legislation, which we hope to begin consultation on soon," he said.

Mr Usamate said the speedy assessments of compensable work-related injuries and deaths and discussions of introducing a competency- based course in occupational medicine at the Fiji National University (FNU) were the other two developments in the area.

He made the comments at a workshop for doctors in Suva that discussed impairment issues.