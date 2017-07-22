Dave registers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Litiana Naidole Dave with her amputated legs during the World Diabetes Day celebration at the Nausori Health Centre last Monday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

SIXTY-YEAR-OLD Litiana Dave was one of the many diabetes patients who showed up at the Nausori Health Centre earlier this week to be registered under the National Diabetes Registration.

Mrs Dave said being a diabetes patient was challenging because she now had both legs amputated.

The mother-of-five said when she was younger the doctors detected that she was diabetic, but she did not take heed of the warnings because she continued with her usual unhealthy lifestyle.

"When I was 30 years old, the doctors detected that I was diabetic, but I paid no heed to this. I hardly took any of the medication that was prescribed to me," she said.

She said in 2011, she paid the consequences of her actions when one of her legs was amputated.

Two years after losing one leg, her second leg also got amputated.

"When I wanted to act, it was too late. When I was supposed to be taking heed of the doctor's advice, I chose to do my own thing," she said.

Mrs Dave said she was thankful to be alive to witness her 23 grandchildren grow up.

She said after losing her legs to diabetes, she now tried her best to maintain a healthy lifestyle by exercising regularly, eating the right food and taking the medication prescribed by the doctors.

All diabetic patients have been encouraged to register under the National Diabetes Registration.

The national diabetes registration would run until November and the findings will be announced on World Diabetes Day.

The registration will provide evidence-based high quality health information to improve the health status of all Fijians.